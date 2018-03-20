Mr James Thomas, the Chairman, Interim Management Committee of Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, has called on

residents of the area to use mosquito nets to protect them from malaria.

Thomas made the call on Monday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Karu, Karu Local Government Area of the state.

He said proper use of treated nets would help to reduce malaria caused by mosquito bites.

The U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI) jointly implemented by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) donated 1.6 million bed nets for distribution in Nasarawa State on March 16.

The chairman commended the donors for distributing 7,150 mosquito bed nets to the area and assured the council’s support to eliminate malaria in the area.

He said “malaria is no doubt one of the leading killer diseases that affect children, young and adults.

“It is caused by mosquito bite and has affected the lives of many Nigerians and the socio-economic development of the country.

“It is in view of this I want to call for effective use of the Long Lasting Insecticide Nets to eliminate malaria in the area and for the overall development of the country,” he added.

Thomas said Nigerians should improve on their personal and environmental sanitation.

“This is one of the surest ways of preventing and guarding against malaria and other diseases.

“I want to advocate and call on Nigerians to always maintain self hygiene and ensure environmental cleanliness at all times.”

He commended federal and state governments for efforts in combating malaria and other diseases through provision of funds.

The Nasarawa State Government had on March 16 commenced distribution of the mosquito nets and the distribution would end on March 20.