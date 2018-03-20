A large quantity of fake Kiwi Polish worth about N30 million has been destroyed in Anambra State following an order by an Onitsha High Court presided over by Justice I U Ndigwe.

The court upheld an earlier agreement made out of court by the parties involved in the matter for the destruction of the fake Kiwi Polish.

The fake products, which filled two trailers, were evacuated from a warehouse on the bank of the River Niger in Onitsha by the Nigeria Police following a tip off and packed at the Central Police Station, Onitsha since last year.

Alleged importers of the product, Hyginus Chukwuma and Uju Anike, later went to court to challenge the confiscation of the products and following the judgment by Justice Ndigwe, security operatives and Chief Sam Anyanwutaku, whose company, Asco Investment, is the sole agent for Kiwi in West Africa, agreed to destroy the fake products.

The execution of the court order which was carried out at the weekend was supervised by the police and officials of SC Johnson, manufacturers of the Kiwi brand of polish in West Africa.

Speaking after the destruction, which took place on the outskirts of Awka, the Managing Director of SC Johnson in charge of the West African sub-region, Mr. Oghale Elueni accused regulatory agencies of frustrating the efforts of manufacturers by willingly refusing to act when complaints against fake product importers were brought before them.

He said: “When you take a report to them (the agencies), you find out that it takes as long as six months before they work on your complaint, at which time the importers of the products would have been alerted.”