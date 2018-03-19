The Police Service Commission (PSC) says it will continue to ensure that promotions in the Nigeria Police Force were regular and exemplary performance recognised.

The Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ani said that the Chairman of the commission, Mr Mike Okiro, stated this when he decorated three newly-promoted officers serving in the commission with their new ranks.

He said the newly-promoted officers are: Joseph Ugwu Onaji, Personal Assistant to the chairman who was promoted to the next rank of Superintendent of Police, Telfum Falle and Ozoana Chidozie who were serving in the commission’s liaison office who were promoted to SP and DSP, respectively.

The chairman said that the commission had promoted 31, 652 senior police officers between 2013 and 2017, stressing that promotion was another way of enhancing the welfare of the officers.

He said that Okiro reminded the promoted officers that the promotion and higher ranks came with higher responsibilities and commitment.

Okiro said the promotion was an appreciation of their hard work, capability and capacities in the discharge of their official duties.

“This is recognition of a good job done in accordance with the tenets of the Act of the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.

Okiro urged them to rededicate themselves to the service of their fatherland, adding that they should be proud to be worthy officers of the Force.