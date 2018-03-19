President Muhammadu Buhari says the enforcement of the ECOWAS Supplementary Act on axle load regulations for heavy duty vehicles in Nigeria will commence from the various loading points.

Buhari said this on Monday in Abuja during a one-day public enlightenment programme on developments in the road sector organised by the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing.

The President, represented by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said the enforcement of the regulations would commence from depots, factories and sea ports.

Buhari said: “I recently ratified the ECOWAS Supplementary Act on heavy duty vehicles, weight and dimensions permitted to traverse our federal roads.

“I have also approved the enforcement of the Act to commence from the loading points, ports, depots and factories.”

Buhari said the enlightenment programme was to create awareness and seek the cooperation of major players in the haulage industry, manufacturers, labour unions and other stakeholders.

The president said the social contract of the stakeholders was to ensure that the huge investment of the Federal Government in road development yielded the desired result by preventing overloading.

According to him, the eradication of overloading on our highways will promote competitiveness in business and reduce high maintenance cost caused by heavy duty vehicles.

The president called on fleet operators and tanker drivers to desist from parking their trucks on Federal highways, adding that the act had over the years resulted in congestion and gridlock.

He urged the owners to endeavour to create private parking lots for their fleet at designated location to free the road and make it safe and comfortable for movement of vehicles.

The president said the enlightenment programme was organised due to the major role played by road transportation in the development of the any nation.

He said haulage of industrial growths, agriculture produce, industrial raw materials, petroleum products, power plant companies and other industrial equipment were transported through roads.

Also speaking, Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, commended President Buhari for ratifying the treaty.

He said the compliance of Nigeria to the treaty would open massive doors of prosperity and opportunities of cross border trade within the ECOWAS sub-region.