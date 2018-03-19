The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has started mopping up unwholesome and unregistered products at the ongoing 29th Enugu International Trade Fair.

The Zonal Coordinator of the agency in the South East, Mr Fori Tatama, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Monday.

Tatama said that the essence of the mop-up was to ensure that only wholesome and NAFDAC approved products were displayed and sold at the fair.

“We have deployed our surveillance officers to the trade fair and they are to work round the clock in all nooks and crannies of the fairground.

“They are to ensure that all products sold are approved by the agency and that they are wholesome,’’ he said.

The coordinator said the agency was at the fair to enlighten those selling products especially the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), whose products were not registered, to come forward and register them.

“The Federal Government and NAFDAC through the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) are currently encouraging every SMEs to come and register their products with NAFDAC at a reduced cost, which will improve their businesses,’’ he said.

The coordinator also revealed that the suspected unwholesome products would be sent to NAFDAC laboratory in Agulu, Anambra State for further analysis.

NAN reports that the ongoing 29th Enugu International Trade Fair had entered its fourth day.

The theme of the fair is: “Engendering the Competitiveness of Nigeria’s Products in the Global Market.’’