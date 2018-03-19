The management of the University of Calabar on Monday said it has deployed security around and within the institution over the killing of two students by gunmen in a suspected renewed wave of cult clashes on campus.

Following the development, 11 suspected cultists have been arrested and handed over to the anti-cultism and kidnap unit of the Cross River State Police Command in Calabar.

Vice-Chancellor of UNICAL, Prof. Zana Akpagu, in a statement issued through the Registrar, Mr. Moses Abang, said police patrol teams have been stationed at the main gate of the institution, while the internal security team is stationed at other strategic parts of the campus.

The vice-chancellor further directed random stop-and-search of persons and vehicles at vulnerable points.

Akpagu said, “The patrol exercise has paid off with the arrest of 11 suspected cultists who have been handed over to the anti-cultism and kidnapping unit of the Nigeria Police, Cross River State Command, for further interrogation.

“On March 16, 2018, gunmen launched attacks on one Oko Sylvester, also known as Davido, a final year student of the Department of Theatre, Film and Carnival Studies; and Wilson Ebina, a second year student of the Department of Education Science (Chemistry Education) in a violent manner that resulted in their deaths.

“Investigation revealed that prior to his death, Oko Sylvester, who was shot in the stomach, has been on suspension for his involvement in various acts of cultism and robbery; while Wilson Ebina was shot dead at a building under construction opposite the Faculty of Education Twin Theatre Hall.

“Both are said to belong to the Vikings Confraternity.”

Meanwhile, the statement noted that a final year student in the Faculty of Law and resident of Hall Four, Augustine Nkanu, also known as Abacha; and Joseph Obimbua, alias Obe, also a final year student of the Department of Geography and Environmental Sciences are on the run after dangerous weapons were allegedly discovered in Nkanu’s room by the school security operatives.

Items recovered from the room include one locally made pistol, one small axe, one face mask, live and expended cartridges, military camouflage, military sweater, one long dagger, one machete, assorted bottles of concoctions, charms and rings, among others.

The items have been handed over to the Anti-Cultism Unit of the state Police Command for further investigation.