Youths from the nine states of the Niger Delta region, on Monday, accused leaders from the area of squandering trillions of naira that accrued to the region over the years.

They insisted that the selfish tendencies of the leaders and their perennial failures plunged the region into the present untold hardship, poverty and underdevelopment.

The youths, under the auspices of the Pan Niger Delta Youth Leadership Forum (PANDLEAF) said poverty in the region was curious, unthinkable, unfortunate and worrisome when compared to the amount of money appropriated to the region by the Federal Government, state governments and intervention agencies.

The President, PANDLEAF, Mr. Richard Akinaka, spoke after meeting with Presidents of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide, Urhobo Youth Council (UYC) and Itsekiri Youth Council (IYC) as part of his ongoing engagements with ethnic youth leaders in the region.

Akinaka said PANDLEAF met with Eric Omare of IYC; Ahbateyiniro Weyinmi of Itsekiri, and Festus Igherebuo of Urhobo.

He said the meeting was convened to instill a renewed sense of responsibility among youths in the region.

He lamented that the region had nothing to show for the years of huge budgetary appropriations from the federal government, agencies and states.

Akinaka said: “For instance, after the first two to three years of the establishment the Niger Delta Development Commission, the agency has perpetually become an instrument in the hands of those who control the region from Abuja to finance elections.

“Leadership is not given but it is a responsibility taken and as such we have to wake up now. Our region is not without resources or institutions, but our region only lacks accountable leadership.

“The major problem of the region is that of perennial leadership failure. We are embarking on this engagement with ethnic youth leaders in the region to instil a renewed sense of responsibility to peace, harmony and common development.

“We are here to talk to ourselves to promote ethnic harmony, peace as a generation, to advance a common economic, political and social agenda through objective political participation of youths.”

He stressed the need for peace among the various ethnic groups in the region, Akinaka said language should not be a barrier to the peaceful co-existence of the ethnicities.

He said the Niger Delta remained one people with a common destiny, adding that the crises in the past were all functions of failures of leadership.

He observed that though militant activities in the past were aimed at securing attention of the Federal Government to the marginalisation of Niger Delta, the phase caused the region more woes.

He said the phase caused the relocation of economic activities from the region to the western parts of the country.

He insisted that the region must take deliberate steps to advance peace to cause those companies to come back to the Niger Delta.

Akinaka also explained that the ethnic youth leadership engagement exercise was not a political movement but the gathering of youths, irrespective of political affiliations.

He said: “The engagement is not about political parties but about the collective peace, unity and progress of the region.

“Young people who have been privileged to be part of government must not see those privileges as rewards for followership to advance personal interests but see such opportunities as platforms to add value to society by demonstrating capacity.”

Also speaking, a member of the National Executive of PANDLEAF, Dr. Selekaye Victor-Ben, noted that the poor leadership problem identified was caused by the imposition of political leaders on the people.

Victor-Ben said: “Most of the young men imposed on us have failed because they listen to the dictates and old ideology of their sponsors.

“We must unite and stand up for peace and development in the region. The youths of the present Niger Delta must come together and uplift the unity and cohesive development of the region.”

In his remarks, the IYC President, Eric Omare, said the youth must know that those who benefited from the ills of the past would resist plans to effect change.

He asked the youths to be ready to take the challenge to liberate the region from impostors, bad and corrupt leaders and never-do-wells.