The Presidential Committee for the North-East Initiative (PCNI) has commenced the training of 300 primary school teachers on trauma control and other psycho-social support in Adamawa.

Declaring the training open in Yola on Monday, the Chairman of the Committee, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, the training was designed to enhance the capacity of the teachers to support parents and pupils affected by the insurgency.

Danjuma, who was represented by Alhaji Ibrahim Bapatel, Senior Special Assistant to President on Policy Development Analysis, said the participants would also be equipped in peace building skills.

He added that the training would last for one week.

“The workshop is in line with the Buhari plan and the PCNI core mandate aimed at improving the content delivery and skill of primary school teachers from the states of North-East in post-conflict situation.

“The training Module includes Intensive Teaching Techniques, Conflict/Disaster Risk Reduction and Psycho-social support training,” Danjuma said.

In his remarks, Alhaji Saidu Komsori, the state Director, Quality Assurance, Universal Basic Education Board, said that over 25,000 teachers were expected to benefit from the training.

Komsori said that participants were drawn from insurgency-affected areas in order to expose them to teaching principles and techniques.

According to him, about 25,000 pupils were directly affected by the insurgency in the state.

He further said that the training would go a long way in assisting and improving social activities in the state.