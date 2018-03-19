A former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday traded blames on who was responsible for delay in the former governor’s trial for alleged money laundering.

The Commission re-arraigned Kalu, Udeh Udeogu and Slok Nigeria Limited at the Federal High Court in Lagos on 34- count charge of laundering N3.2billion, to which they pleaded not guilty.

Kalu’s lawyer, Chief Charles Enwelunta, had accused the prosecution of unduly prolonging the trial.

He said the delay was taking a negative toll on the defendants and their businesses.

The lawyer said: “The defendants who are presumed innocent until it is contrarily proved are already having the feeling that they are being punished.

“Their businesses have suffered and they cannot plan again for anything because of this case. Even, we as counsel cannot plan our time for anything again because of this suit.”

Enwelunta said the prosecution indicated that it would close its case on Monday to enable the defendants open their defence.

The counsel said he was surprised that prosecution counsel plans to call additional seven witnesses.

At least 13 witnesses have so far testified for the prosecution.

“At the last adjourned date, the prosecutor gave us an impression that he would close his case today (Monday) but I just learnt that an additional proof of evidence containing names of seven new witnesses has again been filed by the prosecution.

“No one has an idea of when the prosecution will close its case in this matter. I urged my lord to intervene,” he said.

Udeogu’s lawyer, Chief Solo Akuma (SAN), added that the prosecution’s case was becoming endless.

“My lord, we were just served further additional proof of evidence containing names of seven additional witnesses by the prosecution.

“This is after we were told that the prosecution would close its case today (yesterday). From all indications, the prosecution of this case is becoming endless,” he said.

Slok Nigeria’s lawyer, K. C. Nwofor (SAN), agreed with his colleagues.

But, EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), denied that the prosecution was responsible for the delay.

He said the defendants were to blame for filing an interlocutory appeal that went up to the Supreme Court for nearly 10 years.

“The case was filed since 2007 and the defendants were challenging jurisdiction till 2015 before the Supreme Court made a final pronouncement on the issue.

“I cannot be forced to close my case because we need to bring the facts before the court,” Jacobs said.

Justice Mohammed Idris said it was not the court’s duty to direct the prosecution on how to handle its case.