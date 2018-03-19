The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has warned that poor horizontal visibility resulting from fog and haze weather might lead to flight disruptions and hazard to road and rail transportation in 2018.

NiMet disclosed this in its 2018 Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP) obtained by our reporter on Monday in Abuja.

It predicted that flight disruptions could lead to loss in revenue by airlines due to flight delays and cancellations, adding that onset and cessation of rainfall were most challenging time for airliners.

NiMet cautioned that airline operators should be mindful of the strong winds that were normally associated with those periods with high intensity of rainfall.

It added that harmattan period was another challenging time with reduced visibility below station minima, advising that caution should be exercised to receive NiMet’s clearance through Air Traffic Controllers before take-off/landing.

“Road users are advised to drive carefully during the onset and cessation of rainfall and harmattan periods.

“The onset and cessation of rainfall are usually characterised by strong winds which are capable of pulling down trees that could constitute obstructions on the road.

“Caution should be the watchword at a time like this; strict adherence to speed limit to avoid running into obstructions is very imperative,’’ NiMet said.

The agency also stated that rail lines generally had the tendency to expand during the warm period and contract during the cooler period due to linear expansion of metals.

It explained that there was no sharp contrast between daytime and nighttime temperatures during the months of March and April that would cause significant expansion and contraction of rail lines in 2018.

NiMet, however, cautioned that adequate speed regulation should be maintained to avoid derailment while use of fog lights should be encouraged.

According to NiMet, operators in the marine industry like Coastal fishing and boat recreation will experience boost in 2018 due to the normal to above normal rainfall predicted for most parts of the country.

“Consequently, activities of coastal marine transporters, shipping, as well as oil and gas operations could expect more disruption by storms and tidal waves during onset, cessation and peak of rainfall.

“Boat and canoes are to be well secured to avoid wreckage from strong winds, storm surge and Positive Ocean tides between March and December.

“Operators are therefore warned to take adequate precautions to avoid accident, particularly during the rainfall cessation period when this is common,’’ NiMet warned.