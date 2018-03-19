Edo State government Monday appealed to Libya returnees in the state to shun temptation or pressure to embark on illegal migration abroad in search of greener pastures saying traveling must not be ‘do or die’ thing.

The Chief of Staff to Edo State government, Mr Taiwo Akerele, spoke at the closing ceremony of the Entrepreneurship Training for a cross section of Libya Returnees in Benin City.

Akerele who discouraged the youths from travelling through Sahara desert and the Mediterranean Sea to Europe said they endanger their lives, noting that many youths have died during their unfruitful journeys.

“I beg you never to see your journey abroad as ‘do or die’ venture in the interest of your future, your families and this nation,” Akerele stated.

The Chief of Staff reassured that Governor Godwin Obaseki will deliver on his campaign promises including the provision of over 200, 000 jobs for the teeming youths, disclosed that government is opening up the state for job opportunities.

He cited among plans of the government to create massive jobs includes; Industrial Park, the Gelegele Seaport which according to him will start yielding fruits in the next few months.

He lamented that lives that have been lost in the past few years on their way to Europe of whom a staggering number of them are from Edo State.

He however challenged the returnees to join in the campaign against Human Trafficking and illegal migration which he said the state government is doing everything possible through the task force in place to address the menace.