The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), has deployed 50 motorcycles to its Taraba Command to enhance patrol in flash points of the state.

The State NSCDC Commandant, Alhaji Kamilu Isah, disclosed this in Jalingo in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

He said the motorcycles would assist the command in tackling the recurring violence in Takum, Mambilla and Lau areas.

“Adequate arrangements have been made for fuelling and maintenance of the motorcycles which will encourage my men to tackle criminality in difficult terrains.

“Security equipment including bullet proof vests, boots, helmets, shocking batons were also provided to the command.

“Other gadgets that will not be disclosed for security reasons were also provided by the Commandant General,’’ he said.

He appreciated the support of the Commandant-General, Abdullahi Muhammadu, to the command and assured that the facilities would be put to very effective use.

On synergy with sister agencies, Isah said the NSCDC and other security agencies in the state were like a family.

“We have been working as brothers and sisters. We share information, we consult one another; we are a family with a common goal,” he said.