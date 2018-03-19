Ondo State students, under the aegis of National Association of Ondo State Students (NAOSS) and National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), have shut down the state scholarship board over alleged unfavourable policies of the state government.

The students, who were led by the unions, barricaded the office of Ondo State Scholarship Board at Oke Eda, Akure, Monday morning, preventing the staff from gaining entrance into the premises.

Armed with numerous anti-government placards and chanting protest songs against Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the students lamented the attempts to increase tuition fees of all the state-owned tertiary institutions in the state.

The students alleged that the state government was planning to increase the tuition fees of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA) from N35, 000 to N200, 000.

They also expressed their dissatisfaction over non-payment of the bursary, WAEC fee and the abolition of free education in primary and secondary schools by the state government.