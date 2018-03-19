The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Monday, March 19, as the first day of Rajab 1439AH.

The Sultan had earlier called on all Muslims in Nigeria to look out for the new moon of the Rajab 1438AH on Saturday, March. 17, 2018.

The Sultan who is also the president general of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) said the council did not receive any report confirming the citing of the new moon.

A statement by the Wazirin Sokoto and chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Professor Sambo Wali Junaido said the declaration was made by the Sultan since the Sultanate council did not receive the confirmation on the new moon.

The statement read: “The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in conjunction with the National Committee on Moon Sighting did not receive any report from various moon sighting committees across the Country confirming the New Moon of Rajab 1439AH, on Saturday 17th March, 2019 which was the 29th day of Jimada 1439AH.

“His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and president general, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has accepted the report, and accordingly, declared Monday 19th March, 2018 as the first day of Rajab 1439AH,”

The Rajab is the seventh month of the Islamic calendar. The lexical definition of Rajaba is “to respect”, of which Rajab is a derivative.

This month is regarded as one of the four sacred months in Islam in which battles are prohibited.