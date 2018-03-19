The African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL) and Akin Fadeyi Foundation (AFF) have announced a partnership aimed at combating corruption in the country.

In a statement on Sunday, Chido Onumah, coordinator of AFRICMIL, said the partnership would afford citizens an opportunity to engage the country’s leaders in public dialogue on corruption.

Onumah said AFRICMIL’s project, Corruption Anonymous (CORA), seeks to promote whistleblowing among Nigerians, maintain the integrity of the process and ensure protection for whistleblowers.

The AFRICMIL coordinator said CORA would continue to work with like-minded organisations to recreate a new and better Nigerian society whose ideals, vision and aspirations are etched on transparency and integrity.

“In working together, we shall explore further opportunities for creative, impactful and far-reaching messages to our target audiences and the public,” the statement read.

“This partnership will also enable us to strengthen the capacity of citizens to engage their leaders in public dialogue against corruption and demand for accountable governance.”

On his part, Akin Fadeyi, executive director of the Fadeyi foundation, said the partnership would seek to empower Nigerians to shun corruption and demand accountability from government institutions.

“This is an encouraging development as we join forces with key stakeholders in the ever-challenging anti-corruption war,” Fadeyi said.

“This new partnership with Corruption Anonymous (CORA) is a boost to our efforts at creating robust public dialogue against corruption, particularly as we seek to empower citizens to shun corruption and demand accountability from government institutions.

“At Akin Fadeyi Foundation, we are committed to a Nigeria where integrity and transparency will define our ways of life. We are very eager to stem the destructive tide of corruption as an acceptable norm.”