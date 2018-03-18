As the writing of the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination came to an end on Friday, fraudsters have invaded the Internet, asking candidates to call some numbers through which they could “upgrade” their results.

In a post shared on social media on Sunday, one Mr. Magaji who calls himself JAMB Upgrade Director, urged candidates to call his alleged telephone number 09038747733 for payment instructions for the “upgrade” of their results.

He goes ahead to provide names of candidates and their alleged scores which were supposedly upgraded from low marks to high ones.

The impostor writes in bad grammar unexpected of any official of an examination body whatsoever:

“Attention, attention, attention. This is to inform those who score below 180 in JAMB, the exam board has officially release the upgrading system for those who did not do well.

“Scores has already been upgraded. Congratulations to these following names for your result has been upgraded, please contact upgrading board on 09038747733 Mr. Magaji or WhatsApp me.

“Note: you have to see your previous result before payment.”

The fraud then proceeds to provide what he calls candidates’ names, their previous scores and the ‘upgraded’ ones.

He writes, “You can check your name out — Desmond Samuel 111-280; Chukwu Glory 174-320; Loveth Jude 144-290; Adams Godstime 123-322; William Samson 136-290; Akpan Johnson 156-312; Roland Felicia 170-285; Emeka Queen 171-384; Vivian Hudson 163-299; Mary God’swill 152-321; Doris Gabriel 122-291; Adams Chuka 132-242.

He then calls on UTME candidates who wish to upgrade their results, saying, “If you wish to upgrade your JAMB score, please contact JAMB Upgrading Director (09038747733). Thank you.”

When contacted, JAMB spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, warned that the information is false in its entirety.

Benjamin said, “Obviously, this fraud is so ignorant and she or he definitely misunderstood the 2016 incident in which the parameters used for the examination were wrong and therefore had to be corrected.

“In the process of transforming the grades of candidates for the 2016 exams, the examiners used the wrong parameters.

“What we call ‘transformation’ is actually a measurement instrument. So, when we discovered the problem, we did the right transformation but people took it out of proportion to interpret it as addition or subtraction of marks. We only did the right thing.

“It was never an upgrade, as this fraud and others in his category deemed it to be.

“Even in the 2016 incident, the candidates affected were not up to 60,000 out of the 1.5 million that wrote the exams.”

Benjamin warned that no one should listen to the lie, saying that the examination body is busy reviewing the CCTVs in each of the exam centres to ascertain how much candidates and supervisors complied with rules and regulations.

“The CCTVs will reveal any infractions that the supervisors might not have noticed.

“Once we are satisfied with the review, the results will be released without any delay.”

He said the results of over 1.2 million candidates are currently being collated, and that as such, no one can possibly claim to be in charge of any upgrade whatsoever.

He said, “There could be nothing called results upgrade because in JAMB, no one fails or passes. It is a selection exam, which is dependent on general performance.

“Though you may not score enough to get you admitted into a tertiary institution, no one fails.”

He disclosed that the cut-off point for the 2018 exam would likely be 180 or 190.

He also said the results would be released late Monday evening or early Tuesday morning.