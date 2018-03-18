The Federal Government has announced its readiness to assist the Nigerian Army to upgrade its Institute of Technology and Environmental Science, Biu in Borno State to a full-fledged University.

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, made this announcement when the Committee to upgrade the institute to a university paid a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja.

According to him, the ministry will assist in the area of technical know-how, technology and institutional capacity to enable the proposed university stand on a firm footing.

He further said that the present administration was giving currency to the knowledge-based economy, adding that the proposed university was the welcome development at this stage of the nation’s development.

Dr Onu said the Federal government would continue to support any initiative that would enable Nigeria to utilize science and technology to solve her problem.

The minister then commended the military institution for keying into the on-going technological revolution and thinking ahead of its time.

“With this kind of orientation of the military, Nigeria will, in no time, be self-sufficient and become an industrial hub in the foreseeable future,” he posited.

Earlier, the Chairman of the committee, Major-General Mathias Efeobokhi, said that the university would serve as a solution centre for the technological and other operational problems of the Nigerian Army, the military and the nation as a whole.

He said that the institution was to create the critical mass required for research, innovation testing and development of military equipment in a 21st-century setting.

“The university will facilitate the creation of the enabling environment that will facilitate the creation of the enabling environment that will enhance the acceleration, development and eventual production of modern military hardware in Nigeria,” he assured.