Commissioner of Health, Katsina State, Mrs. Mariatu Bala Usman, has on Saturday disclosed plans to carry out reactive vaccination following an outbreak of meningitis that claimed lives of eight persons in Bugaje ward, Jibia local government area of Katsina state.

Mrs. Usman confirmed the development to newsmen and was quick to disclose that the government plan to carry out the vaccination exercise in tall he affected areas.

She said of the eight persons that died as a result of the meningitis outbreak, seven of the victims died at home.

The Commissioner said it team had already visited the ward severally to investigate, give treatment, drugs and health education on preventive measures.

According to her, “First case of meningitis from Bugaje ward of Jibia was detected on January 17th, 2018.

“To date, 22 cases and 8 deaths were detected from that ward. 7 of the deaths occurred at home.

“Our team had visited the ward several times, investigated the cases, gave treatment, drugs and health education on preventive measures to the community.

“As of today. There is only one active case and is responding to treatment. Treatment and drugs have been propositioned at CHC Magama Jibia.

“Reactive vaccination is planned to start next week in communities that are most affected including Bugaje and Gangara in Jibia LGA,” Mrs. Usman stated