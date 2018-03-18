The Nigerian Army has donated educational materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Maj.-Gen. Idris Musa, Chief of Administration, who represented the Chief of Army Staff, said that the gesture was aimed at enhancing the standard of education in the area as well as promote civil-military relations.

According to him, the authorities of the military would not only enforce law and order in the society but would also complement upgrading the standard of living of the people.

“We are already intervening towards improving health facilities, provision of potable water across the country, particularly in communities affected by one form of insecurity or the other,” he added.

Buratai also called on the public to support the security agencies by giving them relevant information that would assist in dealing with criminals in the society.

Receiving the items on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Hudu Tarfida, Interim Management Committee Chairman of Awe LGA, expressed gratitude to the military for the gesture.

Tarfida, who promised to share the items to all the beneficiaries, also commended the state and federal governments for the deployment of military personnel to the area.

He said that the presence of the military in the area had helped in reducing tension and expressed the hope that the IDPs would soon return to their communities.

The items donated are books, sandals and school bags.