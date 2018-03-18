A pro-democracy group, Nigerian Intervention Movement (NIM) has urged Nigerians to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Dr Abduljihil Tafawa-Belewa, Co Chairman of the group made the call at the inaugural meeting of the NIM on Sunday in Abuja.

Tafawa-Belewa said that the acquisition of the PVCs was crucial in keying into the country’s electoral process with a view to electing credible leaders during the 2019 polls.

According to him, wrong leaders had emerged in the past due to the non-involvement of many in the electoral process.

He said that Nigeria was challenged with the issue of recycling leaders who had failed to provide the needed leadership.

He emphasised that the group would embark on civic education to sensitise Nigerians to understand the need to be active participants in the electoral process.

“We need to make decisive structural changes needed to move Nigeria forward.

“People really need to be involved in the electoral process, you need to have the voting card because we found out that unless you have that you cannot vote and whenever we have a low turn-out we end up electing the wrong people.

“Usually it is the incumbent that keeps returning, the reason being that only those who had been in government and have invested heavily give something in form of token to the people so they can return.

“And eventually people will go back to vote them in but this time we are encouraging people to ensure they register so that the politicians don’t have access to buying votes as much as they think.

“For actually being in Nigeria you can get out there and give what your conviction is.

“We must discourage support for politicians who have nothing to offer but keep going back over and over,’’ he said.

On her part, the Director of Organisation and Operations, NIM, Mrs Khairat Animashaun-Ajiboye, said that the political situation in the country agitated the group to galvanise Nigerians to intervene with their votes.

“We need to build a new Nigeria through our PVCs.

“It is a PVC revolution geared mentoring the younger ones to be better leaders.

“We need to be responsible to the communities and if we are talking about change we need to have a viable platform to make things change in Nigeria.

“We want to be the rescue movement for this country as we want to mobilise Nigerians to get their PVCs so that we will all engage to restructure Nigeria and address the fundamental problems confronting the country.

“This is necessary to make our country a better place,’’ she said.