Mr Muhammadu Gana, the Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), says over 2,000 personnel have so far been deployed to provide physical security to schools in the North-East.

Gana made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday in Yola.

Gana said the deployment was in compliance with the directives of the President, through the Minister of Interior, following the abduction of some school girls by insurgents in Dapchi village of Yobe.

Gana who had toured some schools in recovered areas of Adamawa to assess the security situation, said 250 personnel were deployed in Adamawa.

“I came in from Taraba yesterday on a similar mission. Last week we were in Borno and Yobe states, where we went round schools on security survey and had deployed our men to provide physical security.

“We had interactions with principals and students and I assured them that this government is a listening government; what happened in Dapchi will never happened again,” Gana said.

He, however, decried the level of infrastructure in some of the schools, adding that the observation would be communicated to relevant authorities for action.

“What I found in some institution is not encouraging at all. We intend to report on the need for some infrastructure to be put in place to ensure children are safe and well secured,” Gana said.