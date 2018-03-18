The Ekpon community in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo, has donated a facility valued at about N30 million to the Edo Command of the Nigeria Police Force.

The facility, a police station, was handed over to Commissioner of Police in Edo, Mr Johnson Kokumo by Mr Celestine Edobor.

Edobor said that the facility was started in 2014 and completed in 2016.

Edobor who is the Chairman of the Building and Handover Committee, said the initiative to build the facility came about when herdsmen began to attack farmers in the community both in the farms and around the town.

He said that kidnap as at that time was also in the increase, adding that youths of the area were forced to migrate to urban areas.

Edobor said the community was prompted to pull resources to erect the structure, which comprises a block of six office rooms, seven toilets, armory, male and female cells.

He also said an operational vehicle, a motorcycle, a 6.5KVA generator as well as DPO quarters, among others were provided.

Kokumo in his remarks, commended the effort of the community, and pledged that the command would make best use of the facility and won’t let the community down.

He appealed to the community to cooperate with the force in fighting crimes and criminality, by giving useful information that would assist the command in its intelligence gathering.

Mr Jossy Ogedegbe, Chairman, Igueben Local Government Council, who spoke, commended the effort of the community towards enhancing security in the area.

He gave assurance that the local government was ready to collaborate with police to ensure the safety of lives and property.