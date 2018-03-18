Most Rev. Michael Gokum, the Catholic Bishop of Pankshin Diocese of Plateau, on Sunday donated food items and N45,000 to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau.

The donation was facilitated by the Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC) of the diocese.

Gunmen recently attacked some communities in Daffo District of Bokkos and killed many people, with scores injured and thousands rendered homeless.

Presenting the items to the displaced persons on Sunday, Gokum said the gesture was to alleviate their sufferings and give them a sense of belonging.

“We are here to empathise with our brothers and sisters who are affected by the recent ugly happenings in some communities of this locality.

“When such things happen, those affected become helpless; as such will need urgent support to cater for their immediate needs of feeding and shelter.

“So, we have come with a little token and some food items to assist them find succor, pending when they will return to their original places of abode,” he said.

Gokum encouraged the people to always trust and believe in God, and show Him gratitude in every situation they found themselves.

The bishop, however, tasked the affected persons against revenge.

He urged them to live in peace with their neighbours for the good and development of their communities in particular and the state in general.

He called on government to strengthen the security apparatus to ensure safety of lives and property in all parts of the state.

Earlier, Rev. Fr. Bassil Kassam, the JDPC Coordinator in the diocese had commiserated with IDPs and urged them to be prayerful.

Some of the items donated include; bags of rice, beans, sugar, garri, among others.