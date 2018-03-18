The Buhari Support Organisation, BSO, on Sunday advised the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to adopt political diplomacy rather than get confrontational.

BSO urged the group to carefully listen to the elderly and candid advice of Chief John Nnia Nwodo, President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo and by extension Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide.

This appeal was contained in a statement by the Public Secretary of BSO, Enugu State Chapter, Mr. Eze Chibueze in Enugu.

Chibueze said he didn’t see anything wrong with the candid advice proffered by Chief Nwodo that those agitating for the restoration of Biafra as a sovereign nation should adopt political diplomacy, instead of name calling, fighting, quarreling or insulting other ethnic groups.

Nwodo was quoted as saying, “We cannot get Biafra by fighting and insulting people. We cannot get restructuring by shouting, we can get it by political diplomacy. I must tell you the truth.”

Reacting in a statement by its spokesman, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB took a swipe on Chief Nwodo for allegedly profiling IPOB as a militant organization and conveying erroneous impression about the activities of the organisation.

But, Chibueze stated that BSO Enugu State shared the same opinion with Chief Nwodo.

He recalled that after the 2nd World War, in spite of thousands of human casualty claimed by the callous atomic bomb of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the United States of America, the Japanese resorted to political diplomacy and became friends with the United States to regain their enviable status on the global stage, so also the Germans, and therefore, Ndigbo cannot be different.

Chibueze said BSO was appalled that IPOB and co seemed to be toying with the fate of Ndigbo who remained one of the ethnic nationalities, which would benefit most from President Muhammadu Buhari’s Roads, Rails, Agriculture and Power (RRAP) projects, as well as Foreign Direct Investment and other critical infrastructural projects flowing with the RRAP.

Chibueze stated: “BSO Enugu State Chapter is in league with the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, for BSO had serially maintained that political diplomacy is the most applicable, and valid option for the hardworking, enterprising and itinerant Ndigbo to either advance our economic prosperity and welfare, become president in 2023, restructure our dear country or actualise the sovereign state of Biafra.”

Asked how political diplomacy will save Ndigbo from marauding Fulani herdsmen, Chibueze said: “we once more commend Chief Nwodo for putting the overall interest of Ndigbo worldwide above that of any tendency, for the issue Fulani herdsmen is a cruel passing phase, which the Food Security Council set up by President Muhammadu Buhari and security measures will consign to the dust bin of our history.

“We must recall that after the 2nd World War, the Japanese, in spite of the callous atomic bomb of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the United States of America, where thousands were killed, resorted to political diplomacy to regain their enviable status on the global stage. They made US their friend and closed ranks. The Germans did same. Ndigbo cannot be different.

“We are appalled that IPOB and Co seem to be toying with the fate of Ndigbo who remained one of the ethnic nationalities which will most benefit from President Muhammadu Buhari’s RRAP – Roads, Rails, Agriculture and Power Projects. Our study shows that Foreign Direct Investment and other critical infrastructural projects flow with RRAP.

“The Eastern Corridor railway – covering eleven states, from Port Harcourt, Aba, Umuahia, Enugu, spur to Owerri, Abakiliki, Awka, Makurdi, spur to Lafia, Jos, spur to Bauchi, Damaturu, to Maiduguri. The Coastal railway will cover Lagos to Calabar and the Western Corridor from Lagos to Kano, all standard gauge railways. This is approximately 5,000 kilometers of standard railways. As any railway station is a new town, Ndigbo will surely harvest the railways windfall,”‎ he stated.

Chibueze said therefore, in the collective interest of Ndigbo, they were humbled “to count their blessings in the midst of adversities and challenges, and coming to the inevitable conclusion that Ndigbo stand to produce president in 2023 and gain most if IPOB and sundry groups page with Ohaneze Ndigbo by adoption of ‘Political Diplomacy’ and ‘Democratic Tenets’.”