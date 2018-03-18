The Nigerian Army said its troops killed four armed militiamen in Ningi Local Government Council of Bauchi State.

Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, the Director, Army Public Relations, via a statement issued on Sunday, said that nine militiamen were also arrested.

Chukwu said that troops of 33 Artillery Brigade of Operation “Lafiya Dole”, on patrol on March 17, were attacked by the militia group at Burra Junction in Ningi.

He stated that the militiamen fired at the troops on patrol.

Ckukwu added that the troops, thereafter, engaged the militias, killing four of them.

He explained that the troops also recovered five dane guns, 38 motorcycles and nine bicycles.

The army spokesman said that one soldier was wounded in the attack and referred to a medical facility for treatment.

“Troops of 33 Artillery Brigade, in the ongoing operation Lafia Dole, on March 17 at about 12:30 p.m. encountered members of a militia group, massing up at Burra Junction in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

“The militiamen on sighting the troops, opened fire on them while the troops reacted immediately by engaging them.

“At the end of the encounter, four militias were killed, troops recovered five dane guns; 38 motorcycles, nine bicycles and nine militiamen arrested.

“One soldier, who sustained gunshot wounds is stable, having been evacuated to the hospital and receiving treatment,’’ Chukwu said.