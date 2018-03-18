Nigerian troops of 33 Artillery Brigade, on Sunday killed four members of a herdsmen militia in Bauchi state.

Revealing this in a statement, Brig Gen Texas Chukwu, Director Army Public Relations said the militia was massing up at Burra Junction in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State when troops sighted them.

”The militia men on sighting our troops opened fire on them. Troops reacted immediately by engaging the militia men. At the end of the encounter, 4 militia men were killed.

”Troops recovered 5 Dane guns, 38 motorcycles and 9 bicycles.

”Nine Militia men were also arrested while a soldier who sustained gun shot wounds is stable and have been evacuated to the hospital where he is presently receiving treatment.

”Troops are closely in pursuit of the fleeing militia men with the view of apprehending more of them.”