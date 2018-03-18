Primate of All Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev Nicholas Okoh, has urged Nigerian women to come out and participate actively in the political process by contesting for positions in the 2019 elections.

Speaking yesterday at the 2019 Women Family Sports Fiesta organised by the Anglican Diocese of Abuja, he said women are very important to the society and that the Church is encouraging those that are God-fearing and who can effect changes to contest.

“Women should get mobilised for politics. You cannot rule out the greatness of women in terms of causing things to happen. Women vote more than men.

“But this time around, we want more women to contest for elective positions. We discovered that most times, women are their own obstacles. But we want to erase this concept in their minds and let them know that they are very important and should be part of what is happening in the political process,” he said.

He urged women to participate in the ongoing registration exercise.