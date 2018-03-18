The United Labour Congress of Nigeria (ULC), yesterday, passed a vote of no confidence in the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), saying its leadership has failed workers.

ULC president, Comrade Joe Ajaero, said this during the Zonal Council Meeting of the union in Kaduna.

He berated NLC over failure to pay its affiliated retirees’ pension.

“Till today, in some of the states, workers have not received their salaries. The only hope for Nigerian workers now is the United Labour Congress,” he said.

Frowning at what he described as illicit activities perpetrated by the NLC leadership, he lamented “stories of corruption and fraud activities in NSITF, where labour leaders from NLC are members and board members. You hear that in one day the N5bn of workers’ hard earned contribution was withdrawn. Nigerian workers should rise up and begin to ask questions about their future.

“We need a labour union like ULC to move this country and the labour movement forward,” he said.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the president, represented by his deputy, Comrade Igwe Achese, debunked the widespread notion that the ULC is not recognised.

He said it would remain unshakable, despite the heap of intimidations and petitions by the Trade Union Cooperation (TUC) and the NLC.