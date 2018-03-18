Budding Nollywood actress and video vixen, Asakomhe Mary, aka Maryjane Benson, has said in a chat that she’s a regular girl next door but one with big dreams.

Since wading through the murky waters of entertainment in 2011 as an actress and as video vixen in 2015, she has encountered the good, the bad and the ugly and she has learnt so many things, including shelving inhibitions most girls grapple with.

“Yes, I can go out of my way to approach a guy I really like,” she responded in a chat when asked if she could make the first move to date a guy.

“I don’t see anything wrong in that, if the guy doesn’t make the move, I can make it. Sometimes men and women miss each other because of fear of who’s to make the first move. It may be that the guy likes me but shy to make the move. But if I make the move and the guy doesn’t respond in kind or refuses, I will leave him alone. I can’t force a guy to go out with me. I’m very emotional and I have cried for love before,” she added.

The Edo State-born, Lagos bred entertainer, who has appeared in one of LKT videos featuring Davido, countered the notion that video vixens are loose and cheap.

“It is not true that video vixens are loose and tend to lure musicians to bed. Though, I can only speak for myself but many video vixens I know are not loose. Besides, they do not even have the time to go about luring artistes to bed because the job is so stressful,” she quips.

While comparing the financial reward that comes with acting and music video modelling, Maryjane was emphatic in her assertion.

“For now, music video modelling pays me more than acting. But if you ask me which I will drop for the other, I will say modelling because acting is more of a career than modelling,” she said.

Maryjane Benson has featured in films like Magic Queen, Living with a Stranger, Room 440, Lustful Desire, The Graduates, The Johnsons TV Series, Jenifa’s Diary and many more.