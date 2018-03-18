The Apapa Command of Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has generated N55.8 billion in the months of January and February 2018.

The Public Relations Officer, PRO, of the Command, ASC I Nwala Nkiru, who disclosed this in a chat, stressed that the increase in revenue collection was achieved through the effort of the Customs Area Controller, CAC, of Apapa, Comptroller Musa Jibrin, who is working assiduously to enhance productivity at all times.

She explained, “In January alone, the Command realised N31billion, while N24.8billion was generated in February this year, making a total of N55.8billion.”

Giving explanation on revenue analysis for 2017, she said, “In January 2017, the Command generated N25.9billion and N24.7billion in February the same year, making a total of N50.7billion. Comparatively, this shows increase of over N5billion for this year. This implies that the CAC and officers at Apapa Command are working tirelessly to raise the tempo of revenue generation for government”.

Responding to question on the revenue target for the Command, she said, “Our target for 2018 is N426billion for the year, with monthly target of N35.5billion. Also, in 2017, our revenue target was N354bilion and the Command collected N350.9billion, which was 99.1percent.”

On the Joint Examination Centre, set up by the Command to achieve the new executive order on ease of doing business at the port, she enthused, “The centre is well coordinated, as other agencies along with Customs carry out joint examination there to achieve speedy cargo clearance, in line with the new executive order”.

She went on, “The good thing about the centre is that, it helps for the security of the nation, because it paves the way for all agencies to assemble there and carry out their examination at the same time, thereby preventing offensive items from coming into the country.”

Meanwhile, the hard work of Apapa Command has not gone unnoticed, as the Command was bestowed with Awards of outstanding performance by different organisations during the week.

It was gathered that Apapa Command was honoured with eight Awards at the same time, for its remarkable performance in revenue generation and trade facilitation at the port.