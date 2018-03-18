Vice President, South South, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Bishiop Simeon Okah, has lamented the worsening living condition of the average Nigerian.

Okah who spoke to journalists ahead of the 2018 World convention of the Flock of Christ Mission billed to start today, noted that despite concerted efforts by the church, government had failed to address the problem of unemployment.

He, however, advised Nigerian youths to desist from the dangerous migration to Europe through North African countries as a result of difficulties at home, urging them to face the situation with courage and hard work, through which many had succeeded.

He charged Christian leaders to build the spiritual capacity of the church in Nigeria to cope with the hard times, saying an intense development of spiritual strength and wisdom was required to overcome the current security, economic and social challenges facing Christians in the country.

The cleric said practical steps were being taken to enlighten Christians on the need to register, vote and join political parties to ensure the emergence of credible leaders to facilitate the development of the nation.

He disclosed that former CAN President, Ayo Oritsejafor, PFN National President, Dr Felix Omobude, and the Delta State PFN leader, Bishiop Kingsley Enakirheri, are among top gospel ministers who would grace the FCM March convention.