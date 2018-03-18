The Naval War College Nigeria, Ubima, Rivers State has inaugurated its Naval Warfare Course 2/2018 with the Chief of Naval Staff, CNS, Vice Admiral Ibok Ette-Ibas, saying the school has made unexpected level of impact within the short period of existence.

At the occasion at the weekend, the Commandant of the college, Rear Admiral Thaddeus Udofia, inaugurated 12 Commanders and one Wing Commander into the Naval Warfare Course 2/2018 with a charge to take advantage of the expected knowledge gained to improve the Nigerian Navy and their personal lives.

Ibas, who was Special Guest, remarked: “While I am not completely surprised at the successes so far recorded, considering the caliber of personnel saddled with driving the establishment process, we did not expect the level of impact already achieved by the college within the short period of existence”.