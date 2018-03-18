Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has reiterated his resolve to act responsibly by protecting the people rather than play politics with the recent attack on some communities in Dekina local government council, where many lives were lost.

He spoke, yesterday, in Oganenigu in Dekina council, while making on-the-spot assessment in the affected communities.

Reacting against backdrop of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) attempt to lay the blame on him for inviting Fulani herdsmen to the state, Bello promised to set up a judicial commission of inquiry to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the attack.

“This shall be the first and the last attack against the people of Kogi East Senatorial district,” the governor said, even as he took a swipe at his predecessors from the eastern flank for neglecting their own people, adding that he was going to provide some basic infrastructure facilities.

It was gathered that about eight villages around Oganenigwu have been completely deserted.

Explaining that the attack took them by surprise, one of the victims, Smaila Maji, said: “As they entered the city at 8am, they started shooting sporadically.

Our people tried to repel the attackers, but were overwhelmed, as they were over 500 in number.

So, the people had no option than to run for their lives, as the herders continued to fire gunshots at them with sophisticated weapons, like AK47. They killed about 25 people. They also killed about six others at Ogbakaka. Some people are still in the hospital.”

Maji said the herdsmen also made away with foodstuffs and some valuables, cash and about 45 motorcycles belonging to the natives, stressing that people have moved out in droves to neighbouring villages.

More than 20 houses were burnt during the attack.