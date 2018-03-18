Retired General Evangelist of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) worldwide, Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara, has revealed his plans to remarry.

He disclosed this at his retirement service held at All Saints’ Chapel, CAC General Secretariat, Bashorun, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Saturday, during which he also said, despite retiring as general evangelist of the CAC, he would still be actively involved in spreading the good news of Christ to the world.

In his address at the event, Prophet Abiara, who stated that his decision to remarry was in line with the provisions of the Bible, said: “It’s a year and a half that my beloved wife, Christianah Aduke Abiara, went to be with the Lord. I missed her so much. A lot of people were wondering and asking questions about what I would do. I told them I was waiting on God, and that whatever He tells me, I would do. Well, by God’s grace, I will remarry in a few days’ time and you will be informed.”

He congratulated his successor, Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji, on his appointment, and appealed to the CAC faithful to support him “to move the church of Christ forward,” just as he expressed his appreciation to the CAC President, Pastor A.O. Akinosun; CAC General Superintendent, Pastor S.O. Oladele; CAC General Secretary, Pastor E.E. Mapur; CAC Finance Director, Pastor J.F. Omitinde, as well as other clerics and lay faithful of the CAC, for their love, prayers, support and cooperation, during his tenure as general evangelist.

Speaking on the state of the nation, he urged the Federal Government to “do something fast to put an end to the menace of insecurity. I also advise politicians and those aspiring to politics to let the interest of the people they intend to govern be paramount in their hearts. Politics that is self-centred must be discouraged,” just as he called for Nigerians to unite in the interest of positive development.

CAC President, Pastor Abraham Akinosun, in his exhortation with the theme, Service without Blemish, extolled the virtues of Prophet Abiara, whome he likened to the biblical Joseph, describing him as an epitome of humility and a spiritual icon, and prayed for God to reward his efforts in His vineyard.