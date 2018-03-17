The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has declared that he will sign the death warrant of any person found guilty of kidnapping by the court.

Wike made this declaration at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday while giving his assent to the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Law No.8 of 2018.

He said that stiffer penalties had been approved to discourage those who might want to be involved in cultism and kidnapping.

The governor warned that the moment the Supreme Court gave its judgement and condemned a kidnapper to death, he would not hesitate to sign the death warrant of the criminal.

“If you are a cult member and you are caught, it is life imprisonment. If you are a cult member and you kill during cult activities, you will face the death penalty.

“If you are convicted of kidnapping and the Supreme Court affirms your conviction, I will sign the death warrant without looking back,” the governor said.

The governor said that the state government would battle cultism and kidnapping to a standstill, noting that enough was enough.

Wike also gave his assent to the Rivers State Secret Cult and Similar Activities (Prohibition) (Amendment) Law No.6 of 2018 and the Rivers State Kidnap (Prohibition) (Amendment) No.2 Law No.7 of 2018.

Giving his assent to the three laws passed by the Rivers State House of Assembly at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday, he said that the laws were necessary to enhance security in the state.

He added that the Neighbourhood Watch Safety Corps would support existing security agencies with intelligence and information for them to effectively fight crime and make the state safer.