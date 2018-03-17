Ezhiba community in Nasarawa State, has embarked on the construction of the 6.5 kilometre Akwanga/Akpata/Ezhiba road to boost the socio-economic activities in the area.

Mr David Boka, the Chairman, Eggon Cultural and Development Association (ECDA), Ezhiba Chapter, led other executive members to flagged off the construction of the road on Saturday in Akun

He said that the construction of the road would boost agricultural activities.

He said it would also reduce the hardship being faced by the people plying the road as well as reduce unemployment and poverty in the community.

““As a community, we are united, focused and determined as both the sons and daughters are ready to contribute their quota to its development.

“”The construction of the road will complement government’s efforts in improving the living standard of our people.

“The community had done its best in the provision of infrastructure. The community had built a Primary Healthcare centre and a primary school many years ago.

“The community had also embarked on electrification of its villages in order to boost the socio-economic activities of the people.

“All these projects were achieved due to the contribution from stakeholders, sons and daughters of the community.

“And today, a good son of the community decided to sponsor the construction of Akwanga/Akpata/Ezhiba 6.5 kilometre road in order to boost the socio-economic activities of the people of this area,” he said.

Boka called on well spirited members of the community to continue to contribute to the development of the area and Nigeria at large.

He also appealed to the state government to upgrade the Primary HealthCare clinic and build more classrooms in the primary school.

““The community is still having some infrastructural challenges such as lack of potable water.

“A situation where people are seen sharing drinking water source with domestic animals is regrettable. We appeal to the state government in that regard,’’ he said.

Also speaking, Mr Paul Angbre, the Village Head of the community, called on members of the community to continue to contribute their quota to the development of the area and the country.

He said that the construction of the road, apart from boosting agricultural activities, would also reduce the difficulty in transporting goods to neighbouring markets.