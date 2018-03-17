The soldiers were riding in the convoy of their garrison commander on Wednesday morning.

The Nigerian Army on Saturday confirmed the killing of two soldiers in Plateau State on Wednesday.

Kayode Ogunsanya, a spokesperson for the Nigerian Army 3 Division in Jos, the Plateau State capital, said two other officers were wounded when he confirmed the attack on Saturday night.

“Two soldiers paid the supreme price while the two other soldiers wounded are receiving medical treatment at 3 Division Military Hospital,” added Mr. Ogunsanya, a colonel.

The wounded soldiers are in stable condition in hospital, he said.

Sahara Reporters stated that four officers were killed when it first reported the incident at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Citing unnamed military sources, the medium said the soldiers were riding in the convoy of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 3 Division when the attack occurred on Wednesday morning.

The Army did not immediately provide further details of the development, especially on whether suspects were killed or arrested during attack.

It was not immediately clear if the assault on the soldiers was part of the ongoing violence in the state.

A military official, who asked not to be named because he had no permission to speak on the matter, said herdsmen were responsible for the attack.

He also said the violence in Plateau was fast taking a political dimension.

The claims could not be independently verified.

Twenty-five people were killed in an attack on the state earlier this week, coming on the heels of a condolence visit by President Muhammadu Buhari over previously killings across the state in the past weeks.