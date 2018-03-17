The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has expressed rude shock and sadness over the death of the Senator representing Bauchi South Senatorial District,

Senator Ali Wakili, describing him as a diligent and courageous lawmaker.

He said in a statement on Saturday: “I received with rude shock the news of the passing on of my friend, brother, colleague, and ally, Distinguished Senator Wakili Ali.

“Senator Wakili’s stint at the National Assembly has no doubt been cut short, but it was long enough to prove himself a forthright, patriotic, diligent, and courageous politician, who respected his conviction and loved his fatherland. He stood for what he believed was right and worked for the unity of Nigeria.

“It is indeed a grave, personal loss to me, the Senate, and the entire nation. He will live on in our hearts”.

Ekweremadu prayed God to grant eternal rest to the soul of the late Senator and support his family, good people of Bauchi State, and the nation with the fortitude to bear the loss.