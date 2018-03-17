General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said that any pastor who anoints women on their breast is not from God.

The man of God, who spoke at a recent programme of the church said the head is the headquarters for anointing, but said frankly that men should not anoint women on their breasts.

“Any man who anoints women on their breasts is not from God.The head is the headquarters for the anointing in your body. Search your heart and be honest with yourself if you have missed it in your relationship with God.

“Holiness is crucial in sustaining the anointing because whenever the anointing dries up, the devil steps in. It is better never to be anointed than to be an ex-anointed. If you abuse anointing, it can destroy you. Samson is an excellent example. To be specially anointed, you must be holy,” he said.

Adeboye added that the purpose of the anointing was to preach the good news, open prison to them that were bound, set the captives free and do the work of God.

According to him, “anointing is the difference between those who sweat and preach for long but yet nothing to show for it and those who preach for a little time with plenty result.

“To God’s glory, I have suspended the rain before when it threatened to stop people from coming out to give their lives to Jesus during a crusade in Abeokuta. When anointing flows through your mouth, you can control the weather.

“Every spy in your family, churches, and business, every agent of the devil hibernating in your family, the fire of God will consume them. God showed me the plans of the ringleader of spies who came for an evil purpose. God has not changed.

“You cannot bribe a witch. You cannot convert a demon. A demon is a demon, full stop. The Consuming fire will deal with every demon in your family. God is love, but also the Consuming fire. Some people will just not repent.

“I say it one more time, all those who have made up their mind not to let you go shall be dealt with by the Consuming fire. Before the end of this month, everyone disturbing your peace shall be cast out if they do not repent before tomorrow morning. Anyone who will not let the work of the kingdom progress shall go mad,” he said.

Adeboye added: “I decree that anyone trying to slow down the progress of the gospel shall soon walk the streets naked. And as for those who have chosen to torment helpless girls, deal with them. Withdraw peace and sleep from them. Send Your angels now to disturb them. Do not let them sleep until they release our children. Right now, let the water inside them become boiling water so they will let go of their captives.”