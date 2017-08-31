The Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) was, on Thursday, dissolved by the state House of Assembly.

In a two-third majority, the House, during plenary, passed a motion to dissolve the commission headed by Mr. Moses Ogbe, an Oghara kinsman of returnee former governor James Ibori.

Recall that the five-year tenured commission was inaugurated by the immediate past administration of Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan in 2013.

But moving the motion under matters of urgent public importance, Majority Leader, Tim Owhefere, said the dissolution was due to the exigencies of the fast improving democracy of Delta State and the constant dynamics of electoral and electioneering processes.

Owhefere said his motion was in line with Section 7 Subsection 1 of the laws setting up the commission hinged due to visible defects and short comings in the state’s electoral processes.

According to him, the dissolution would enable the state achieve a better electoral process as well as a better legal definition.

“The topic before us this morning is a very sensitive one. Mr. Speaker, I want to first of all thank our brothers who have served or who are still serving in the board we seek to dissolve today, because we have a saying that there is no perfect situation.

“So whatever level they have served, they have done their bid and contributed their quota to the growth of democracy in Delta State.

“But Mr. Speaker, the only permanent thing in life is change. It is obvious that before this House, even the law setting up the commission is before this House for amendment.

“It is because we have noticed that there are some very visible and invisible defects in the electoral process.

“If you look around the country you will understand the very import of what you want to do today which is to reposition our state along best practices as obtains in other states and in the advanced world.

“I wish to appeal to my colleague to as a matter of fact examine the provision of this bill because as politicians one thing we strive for is to achieve free, fair and transparent elections,” he stated.

Although Owhefere’s motion was duly seconded by Samuel Mariere representing Ughelli North I, the Speaker of the House, Sherif Oborevwori, directed the Clerk to provide a teller in order to collate votes and signatures of the members in view of the peculiar nature of the motion before the House as it is constitutionally required for the commission to be dissolved with two-third majority.

Announcing the result after voting, the Clerk of the House, Mrs. Lyna Ochulor said 20 members voted for the dissolution, eight members were absent and nobody voted against.

The Speaker thereafter, called on the governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa to dissolve the commission with immediate effect in line with the requirement of two-third majority votes.

Recall that the House on Tuesday received an executive bill for a law to repeal the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission 2012, titled, ‘Delta State Electoral Law, 2017’.

The executive bill was contained in a letter to the House by Governor Okowa and read by the Speaker Honourable Sheriff Oborevwori.