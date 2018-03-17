The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, has again faulted the position of the House of Representatives regarding the alleged plan by the ministry to re-concession the Ajaokuta Steel Complex.

The two sides have been embroiled in a winding argument regarding the status of the moribund Ajaokuta Steel Complex and the plan to get it running again.

Angry that the ministry shunned a planned sectoral debate on the concession, the lawmakers lampooned the minister at plenary and alleged that the ministry has already hired a consultant for the project.

However, in a statement by the special adviser to the Minister on media, Olayinka Oyebode, the ministry insisted that the allegations by the lawmakers lacked basis.

The statement opined that the lawmakers “have grossly misunderstood the Minister and other stakeholders working with the Ministry on this exercise.”

The statement also highlighted that the “Ministry of Mines and Steel Development has not contracted any transactional adviser for the concessioning of Ajaokuta Steel Company, as wrongly asserted by the House.

“The process for the appointment of a Transactional Adviser is on, but cannot be completed until it gets the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC)”.

The Ministry also explained that it has not spent “a dime” from the N2,096,500 appropriated by the House for the concessioning of Ajaokuta Steel Company in the 2017 budget.

“We find it rather worrisome that the House of Representatives could devote an entire day to an issue that has not even arisen,” it said.