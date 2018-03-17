The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Ibrahim Idris, has reiterated call on police personnel to intensify efforts in tackling security challenges in the country.

The IGP gave the challenge in a message to the graduation of 78 police officers of Advanced Detective Course 66/2918 of the Police Staff College in Jos on Saturday.

“Serious crimes as insurgency, militancy, kidnapping, armed robbery, human trafficking, financial crimes and hate speeches continue to constitute a major challenge to national security and stability.

“It is in this regard that training and retraining of personnel is considered to be very vital in raising a force, driven by intelligence led policing that will enjoy the cooperation, appreciation and understanding of the citizenry,’’ he explained.

He said that the police had made concerted efforts in making its operation more effective by the creation of specialized units including Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) and Intelligence Response Team (IRT) to crack serious and organised crimes.

Idris, represented by Assistant Inspector-General, Dorathy Gimba, the College Commandant, admonished the graduands to allow the newly acquired skills to percolate to their respective commands and formations in dealing with the security challenges.

Also speaking, the College Commandant, Gimba, who spoke through her deputy, CP Haruna Mshelia, said that because of the advancement in acts of crimes and criminality, the college had upgraded its course syllabus to tackle the challenges.

She said the upgrade included, giving prominence to intelligence led policing, aimed at nipping in the bud, all forms of crimes and violence via proactive measures rather than reacting after they have been committed.

“Today, we graduate this course, made up of young and energetic police officers to augment the strength of personnel skilled in the enumerated areas to boost the force crime fighting capacities.

“I challenge the participants to bring all the skills and expertise to bear in best interest of the force as first line superintending officers, ’’ Gimba urged.

Responding on behalf of the graduands, DSP Daniel Nwonu, the Course Chairman, pledged to make good use of the skills acquired in the college to better the citizenry in policing the society and even beyond.

“I wish to assure that this training has equipped us with the requisite skills that will transcend to improve our performances as officers in the discharge of our constitutional and professional responsibilities without fear or favour,’’ Nwonu assured.

NAN reports that among the graduands were 40 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) and 38 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) nominated from different commands.