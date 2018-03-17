The Nigeria Air Force (NAF), Bayelsa Mobility Command, has organised a workshop to enhance professional performance of its personnel in Bayelsa.

Air Vice-Marshal Stephen Onuh, Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Bayelsa, who spoke during the training on Saturday in Yenagoa, said the workshop was one of NAF’s policies to ensure quality service delivery.

According to Onuh, the key driver focused on human capacity development is robust and oriented training to enhance professional performance.

“The participants in the training were drawn from the seven units under the mobility command, which is three personnel from each unit, among others.

“We have officers and men from Lagos because one of our units is in the state; we have officers from Ilorin, Minna, Calabar and Uyo.

“We have the seven units scattered all over the country under the Bayelsa Mobility Command and they are all represented in the training,” AOC stated.

He further urged the participants to make good use of what they have been thought for national development.

Also speaking, Air-Marshal Nelson Calmday, Director of Administration, NAF’s Headquarters, Abuja said the training was a welcome development to improve productivity of officers.

Air Commodore Adewole Ogunmodede, Instructor in the training, who took the participants on the topic “Basic Rules and Conventional of Service Writing”, said that writing and speaking demand carefulness to avoid misinformation of people.

“When writing or speaking, one must be careful of mistakes in order not to misinform; mindful of the choice of words and punctuation marks,” he said.