As the 21-days ultimatum given by Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, for people who are in possession of fire arms to surrender their weapons is expiring, Ebonyi state Commissioner of Police Titus Lamorde has said that the command will commence arrest of those who refused to surrender theirs.

The command had inaugurated 6-man taskforce headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the state CID.

In a statement in Abakaliki, Lamorde added that the command will also commence mopping up of the firearms.

“After the expiration of the period of grace, this command will commence the mop-up action in full force.

“Any person or group of persons found in possession of any prohibited firearms will be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

“We can build a safe/peaceful society devoid of illegal firearms”, the statement stated.