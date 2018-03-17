Despite threats of numerous litigations hanging on the neck of the controversial Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps, the Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the appointment of Dr Uche Chukwuma as the Acting Director General of the corps.

A statement by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media noted that Dr Chukwuma who retired as an Assistant Commissioner of Police holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Degree and is a seasoned security professional.

He was at various times the Police Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command and an author of many books

It will be recalled that the Rivers State Governor gave his assent to the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Law No.8 of 2018 passed by the Rivers State House of Assembly on Thursday.