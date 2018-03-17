The House of Representatives has said that it would not shy away from apportioning blames to agencies that shirked its responsibilities in the abduction of 110 students of Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State on 19 February, 2018.

Even as it assured Nigerians of finding lasting solutions to the menace of insecurity in the Northeast and the country in general, the House said no effort would be spared in unravelling the truth about the abduction and the level of military culpability or otherwise in the abduction saga.

Speaking at a press briefing, Chairman of the ad hoc committee mandated to carry out the investigation, Buba Yakubu said his panel is keen to determine the general level of situational awareness of the security forces in the area.

He said: “We are to determine the extent to which the security forces interact with the local community for the purpose of information sharing.

“It is also our determination to find out when the security forces became aware of the attack on Dapchi and the action taken to do damage control.

“In addition, we will determine the action and inactions of security forces before, during and after the abduction of the school girls as well as determine the action that could have been taken by the security forces to arrest the situation.

“We are also going determine the level of hot pursuit, blocking operations by land and air forces as well as neighbouring formations and units immediately after the abduction.

“The distance of the nearest military, police or para military deployment to the school will also be focused on while we examine the possibility of intelligence failure on the part of security forces in the general area.

“We are also going to determine if there was negligence on the part of individuals, groups of individuals and or organizations.

“We have to be thourough and go for this option because we have to be cognizant of the fact that this incidence has negatively affected our national psyche, demoralise the Nigerians populace, created a high sense of insecurity and is a serious setback on our efforts towards the girl – child education”.