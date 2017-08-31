Benue state workers have been directed to embark on one week strike beginning from Tuesday 5th of September, 2018.

The state chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress in conjunction with Trade Union Congress declared the one week warning strike after its meeting held at the NLC secretariat, Makurdi yesterday.

In a communique issued at the end of State Executive Council of both the NLC and Trade Union Congress held at the NLC secretariat located along Otukpo road, Makurdi declared that the warning strike will end on Wednesday 13th of September in which they will review and decide on further line of action.

- Advertisement -

According to the communique jointly singed by chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and JOSNC; Godwin Anyan, Orduen Tanterger and Philip Nabgo respectively said that the strike action was as a result of government inability to clear all the outstanding salaries and pension allowances owed workers in the state.

The communique read, ‘SEC in session noted that the statutory allocation from federal allocation not to the state and Internally Generated Revenue have not ceased to come including supplementary support funds like Bailout funds, Paris Club, stabilization funds etc.

The labour leaders however called on leaders, elders and stakeholders in the state to prevail on the state government to implement the state of emergency declared on salary payments.