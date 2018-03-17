Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has appointed former Nigeria international goalkeeper Emmanuel Babayaro as special adviser to the state government on New Economic Partnership for African Development (NEPAD).

Babayaro who is the elder brother to former Chelsea of England defender Celestine Babayaro was a part of the Nigerian team that won gold medal at the 1996 Olympic games men football event.

The former Plateau United shot stopper is the president and founder of a charity organisation called Friends of Football, who are known for engaging in community services.

He was the Chairman of Nigeria National League side Kaduna United Football Club ‎for two years, where he ran the club as a private owner with no funding from the government of Kaduna State.

It was gathered from his long term associate Mohammed Mowiz Suleiman that the appointment is with immediate effect.