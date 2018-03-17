The President of the Senate Dr. Bukola Saraki has expressed sadness over the death of Sen. Ali Wakili who was the chairman of the Senate committee on Poverty Alleviation.

Wakili died at the age of 58 and his death has been confirmed by Saraki in a series of tweets to mourn his deceased colleague.

Our correspondent is yet to get more details on the death of the senator.

However, in his series of tweets, the President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki said that he was saddened to hear the news of the demise of Wakili.

Saraki who was on his way to the family house of the Vice President to felicitate with them on the wedding of his daughter, said that he was now on his way to the family House of the Wakili’s to commiserate with them on the passing of the senator.