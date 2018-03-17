The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, in Plateau State has alleged that soldiers have killed 5 of their members and burnt down over 150 houses.

MACBAN also noted that properties worth millions of Naira were set ablaze.

A statement signed by its state chairman, Muhammed Nura also alleged that the soldiers opened fired on 46 cows and carted away about 400 cows.

“For the avoidance of doubt; Baddikko Rogo, Adamu Musa, Salisu Ibrahim, Usman Alh Wada, Babangida Bajjhe and Damina Kiri were brutally killed and their villages of Rafiki, Dutsen Kura, Maraban Dere and Rafin Bauna all Fulani villages were affected and set ablazed,” the statement alleged.

It said over 2,764 (Two Thousand Seven Hundred and Sixty Four) persons mostly women and children were displaced while others fled for refuge to other neighbouring Fulani villages.

They explained that, “We are therefore calling the attention of the National Emergency and Management Agency, NEMA, to directly come to the aid of the displaced Fulani communities.“

They added, “We want to warmly put it on record by reflecting the past incidences meted against the Fulani herdsmen from August 2017 when the root caused of Fulani herdsmen and Irigwe started after the execution and beheaded of Abubakar Wada (Fulani) by Irigwe militia group in Dan Tanko village of Bassa Local Government Area.“

They said that on 15th October 2017, six (6) innocent Fulani headsmen children were killed and beheaded in katumme village of Rukuba chiefdom of Bassa LGA by Irigwe.

“The defenceless children were killed in cool blood. There was neither arrest of the culprits nor attempt to investigate into the matter by security agencies.

“On Monday, 15th January, 2018 Irigwe armed militias group have attacked Fulani rearers around Gidan Ado village and rustled over 300 cows and 56 sheep. Two herd of cattle that were rustled have been recovered completely.

“From the first two herd cattle of 126 cows, 26 were recovered alive but sold in the market due to major injuries, 7 were recovered healthy, 38 were machetes to dead and dump in a ditch at Mai Yanga village, while the remaining 55 were not recovered and we don’t know their where about till today. For the 56 goats, (45 that belong to Idris Gidado while the remaining belong to Usha’u Usman Wada) were not recovered.

“In the same vein, on 22nd January, 2018, the Irigwe armed militias held from Kwachudu village of Bassa LGA attack Fulani cattle rearers at Raffin Bauna village shot and matchete 18 cows to dead belonging to the Fulani rearers. A total of 5 cows were confirmed killed and 13 seriously injured.

“On 23rd January, 2018, the unfortunate event kept accelerating, the Irigwe armed militias attacked Fulani cattle rearers at Dan Kuturu village from Kwal District in the same Bassa LGA at about 1500 hours killed Anas Lado and Musa Idris in cold-blood for no cause. The militias fired at some cows and injured 5.”